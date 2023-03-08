ChatGPT can help slash lecturers workloads: podcast

University academics should learn to use artificial intelligence to help craft their assignment guidelines, lesson plans and marking rubrics, according to a writing expert, but should disclose its use to students.

According to the University of Sydney's Dr Benjamin Miller, ChatGPT is an "adaptable tool" that can be used across every academic discipline.

"It comes back to the teacher's expertise in thinking creatively about how to use chat GPT to achieve the outcomes that are important for their discipline," he said.

"However, colleagues are finding they still need to take the time to check what it generates and to adapt and adjust it using their specialisation and expertise.

"Additionally, it's forcing a reconsideration and a conversation around standards and achievements in assessments to ensure that students are achieving above the potential of chat GPT."

Dr Miller joined Campus Review to discuss how chat GPT is changing Australia's academic landscape.