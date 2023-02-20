New book presents key lessons for higher education leaders

A new book, The New Learning Economy: Thriving Beyond Higher Education, has investigated the changing landscape of Australia's tertiary economic model and commitments to lifelong learning.

Book co-authors, HEDx co-founder Emeritus Professor Martin Betts and Queensland University of Technology Professor Michael Rosemann, said the current tertiary funding model won't be able to satisfy the population's interest in lifelong learning.

"Universities right now might continue to be able to proceed with the processes and operating models, but they probably will largely miss out on what we envisage being a growing economy by lifelong learning," Professor Rosemann said.

"To build revenue resilience, future universities can't just look on the cost side but need to develop more proficiency, eloquence and capability around the revenue side."

Professor Betts and Professor Rosemann joined Campus Review to discuss how university leaders can drive their institutions into the new learning economy.