Top Stories
Home | International Education | Overseas graduates at risk of exploitation in Australia’s job market
International students work hours will be capped at 48 hours a fortnight from July 1st. Picture: Emma Brasier/News Corp Australia.

Overseas graduates at risk of exploitation in Australia’s job market

By: Emilie Lauer in International Education, News, Top Stories February 27, 2023 0

Universities will have to work with the government to "better educate" companies and the public about international students' visas if they want them to integrate into the job market, an education expert has said.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2023 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue