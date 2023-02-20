New Griffith appointment for diversity and inclusion

Griffith University has appointed Professor Cindy Shannon AM as the university's first Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Indigenous, Diversity and Inclusion.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Griffith University has appointed Professor Cindy Shannon AM as the university's first Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Indigenous, Diversity and Inclusion.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.