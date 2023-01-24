2023: setting goals to improve your academic career

An organisational behaviour expert has encouraged academics to set concrete goals this year to help advance their careers.

UNSW Professor Dr Peter Heslin said setting goals can help to direct focus, identify challenges and accomplish higher achievements.

“Goals can help meet the vast range of university expectations many of us encounter such as publishing more, in ways that we find viable, sustainable and worthwhile,” he said.

Heslin joined Campus Review to discuss the art of goal setting and how educators can keep themselves motivated during 2023.