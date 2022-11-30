Top Stories
Home | Radio+TV | News | Universities face-to-face plans for 2023
In 2020, more than one million university students and 100,000 teaching staff across 43 universities were fully online.

Universities face-to-face plans for 2023

By: Eleanor Campbell in News, Top Stories November 30, 2022 0

The majority of Australia's major universities have revealed plans to ditch remote learning and make a full transition to face-to-face classes in 2023.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2022 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue