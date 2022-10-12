Top Stories
Home | News | University of Adelaide joins six Australian institutions in Times Higher Education top 100

University of Adelaide joins six Australian institutions in Times Higher Education top 100

By: Tim Dodd in News, Rankings, Top Stories October 12, 2022 0

Australia now has seven universities in the world’s top 100 as ranked by Times Higher Education with the University of Adelaide joining the elite group.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2022 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue