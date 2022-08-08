The French scientist promoted a picture of a piece of chorizo as being Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our sun. Picture: Etienne Klein's Twitter.
French scientist issues apology after trolling Twitter with a slice of chorizo
By: Emilie Lauer
August 8, 2022
A respected French scientist had to issue a worldwide apology following a Twitter prank in which he posted a picture of a chorizo slice that he described as being from the James Webb Space Telescope.
