Top Stories
Home | News | Reconciliation Week 2022: Closing the higher education gap
This year's theme "Be Brave. Make Change.", challenges individuals and institutions to tackle the unfinished business of reconciliation. Picture: NCA NewsWire.

Reconciliation Week 2022: Closing the higher education gap

By: Eleanor Campbell in News, Top Stories June 3, 2022 0

As National Reconciliation Week draws to a close, universities have had time to reflect on the place of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander histories, cultures and experiences within higher education.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2022 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.