Malcolm Press is a British ecologist, professor and vice-chancellor of Manchester Metropolitan University. Picture: Supplied.

HEDx podcast – Piloting innovation from a civic university in the UK, episode 49

By: Martin Betts in Podcasts, Top Stories May 4, 2022 0

Professor Malcolm Press CBE joins the HEDx podcast as the VC of Manchester Metropolitan University.

He shares insights into his commitment to his staff and students and the commitment Manchester Met has to its civic setting in a major city in the UK.

He shares lessons from a 200-year history of an institution that is pioneering degree apprenticeships and design education among other things, and illustrates the importance of authenticity and trusting teams in exercising effective leadership.

