HEDx Podcast 44 – Using your values as your true north

Professor Carolyn Evans, VC of Griffith University and Chair of the Innovative Research Universities (IRU) group, reflects on how having a new strategy coming into 2020 served her well in providing a true north to navigate the challenges of the disruptions of a pandemic.

And as the IRU reflects on its distinctiveness as a group of universities, she discusses how innovation has been made the necessity of the hour, and a means of guiding engaged staff in our universities through the cultural challenges of the current period to serve a critically important broader community purpose.