Introducing 360info: the evidence-based wire service media outlets can rely on – podcast

Professor Andrew Jaspan is the founder of the highly reputable publication, The Conversation, and former editor-in-chief at both The Age and The Sunday Age. He and his team have just launched a closed trial of the 360info service, which has come out of extensive development at The Global Academy at Monash University.

While Jaspan says The Conversation was a a customer-facing publication "following a news agenda", the 360info service developed by The Global Academy, which is based at and hosted by Monash, is focussed on research relating to the UN Sustainable Development Goals - the world's "biggest, pressing problems" of our day.

Professional curators will bring in the thinking, knowledge and research from universities across the region. With all content driven by evidence-based research, it will be freely available and able to be reworked similar to newswire content, but under Creative Commons 4.0 International. Importantly, Jaspan states that the curators will be required to send their articles back to the researchers before being made available to ensure it "remains true to the research".

Monash University president and vice-chancellor Professor Margaret Gardner AC said 360info will provide provide a rich set of multi-faceted and research-based source material to news and media outlets. And while the service is based at and serviced by Monash, it will include high-impact research from the best academics across the world.

“It is the aspiration of Monash that the increased availability of reliable and credible information informs public debate on the issues of importance to people around the world," she said.

“Additionally, the project closely aligns with Monash's commitment to address the key global challenges of the age, including climate change, geopolitical security and fostering thriving communities.”

Jaspan spoke to Campus Review about this important and innovative service, as well as his journey to The Global Academy and the 360info service, and what it can offer. .