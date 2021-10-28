Pioneers of online education Charles Sturt University selects TechnologyOne’s OneEducation solution

Charles Sturt University, Australia’s largest regional and leading online university, has selected TechnologyOne’s OneEducation enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS) platform to transform and streamline its business processes and technology landscape.

The new seven-year deal builds on the success of TechnologyOne’s OneEducation enterprise SaaS solution, which incorporates Student Management, Financial Management, Supply Chain Management, Enterprise Cash Receipting, Contract Management and Enterprise Budgeting.

Rick Willmott, Charles Sturt University Chief Operating Officer (COO) said: “We chose TechnologyOne as the key platform to help us deliver increased financial sustainability and efficiency through simplified business processes and increased functionality.”

“Our focus on core organisational capability through the introduction of TechnologyOne will allow us to streamline many of our legacy systems and improve the experience for staff and students,” Mr Willmott said.

According to TechnologyOne’s CEO Ed Chung, the company’s OneEducation solution is now used by more than 80 per cent of the vocational and higher education institutions in Australia, New Zealand and the UK and supports more than 1.6 million students every day.

“It’s been a difficult year for the education sector, but one in which we have seen an acceleration of sector leaders such as Charles Sturt, Charles Darwin and University of Tasmania committing to move to our SaaS platform in recent months," Mr Chung said.

“As an Australian company, we are proud to work closely with Australian institutions in the sector to transform and simplify operations for our customers, as well as improve student experience and deliver better outcomes for students and staff.

"Our recent international acquisition of Scientia Syllabus Plus demonstrates our deep commitment to deliver the deepest functionality for higher education in the Australian, New Zealand and the UK market,” he said.

A major economic study by IBRS and Insight Economics released in September this year identified that Australia’s higher education sector could unlock an $8.4 billion ‘digital dividend’ by replacing old technology with Software as a Service (SaaS) systems.

That figure, which is larger than the entire sector’s annual income from the Commonwealth Grants Scheme*, is the expert economists’ prediction of the savings to be made over ten years if institutions ditched their data centres and switched to cloud-based platforms to run their operations.

*source: Higher Education Facts and Figures, Universities Australia, October 2020.