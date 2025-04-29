Quality Teaching in Practice is returning in 2025

Quality Teaching in Practice returns for its fourth consecutive year, as one of the leading educational research and practice conference for teachers, school leaders and policymakers.

The theme for the 2025 edition of the Quality Teaching in Practice conference is The Power of Pedagogy. Join us in Newcastle on 8-9 July for this evidence-based, hands-on educational research and practice conference.

The Power of Pedagogy celebrates the exceptional work of teachers in classrooms around Australia and recognises that high quality teaching is the cornerstone of student wellbeing and success.

This years’ conference features a list of renowned international and local experts and keynote speakers including:

Linda Darling-Hammond, Professor of Education Emeritus at Stanford University

Jenny Gore AM, Director Teachers and Teaching Research Centre

Jay McTighe, author of Understanding by Design

Alice Leung, winner Prime Minister's Prize for Excellence in Science Teaching 2024

Angela Falkenberg, President of the Australian Primary Principals Association

Andy Mison, President of the Australian Secondary Principals’ Association

John Lester, Emeritus Professor and Indigenous education trailblazer

Penny Jane Burke, UNESCO Chair in Equity, Social Justice and Higher Education

Sally Larsen, Senior Lecturer University of New England

Drew Miller, Deputy Director Teachers and Teaching Research Centre

Steve Grant, AI in education expert

As one 2024 delegate commented:

“The conference revitalised my love of teaching!”

Check out all the action from previous QTiP conferences