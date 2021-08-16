Top Stories
Home | Industry & Research | Research News | UQ researchers discover a ‘dragon-like’ creature that once commanded Queensland’s outback skies
An artist's impression of Australia's largest flying reptile, Thapunngaka shawi. Image: Supplied.

UQ researchers discover a ‘dragon-like’ creature that once commanded Queensland’s outback skies

By: Wade Zaglas in Research News, Top Stories August 16, 2021 0

A team of University of Queensland researchers have analysed a fossil of a dragon-like reptile that soared above the inland sea that covered much of outback Queensland around 100 million years ago.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2021 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.