An artist's impression of Australia's largest flying reptile, Thapunngaka shawi. Image: Supplied.
UQ researchers discover a ‘dragon-like’ creature that once commanded Queensland’s outback skies
By: Wade Zaglas
Top Stories
August 16, 2021
A team of University of Queensland researchers have analysed a fossil of a dragon-like reptile that soared above the inland sea that covered much of outback Queensland around 100 million years ago.
