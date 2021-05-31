People queue at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre for their Astrazeneca Covid vaccination. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw
Epidemiologists warn Australians won’t be fully vaccinated by Christmas, describing rollout as ‘snail’s pace’
By: NCA newswire
May 31, 2021
Leading epidemiologists are warning that Australians will not be fully vaccinated by Christmas, based on the current speed of the sluggish rollout, as Victorians were on Sunday turned away from getting the jab.
