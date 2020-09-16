In a screen grab from University of Oxford video, a volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test its potential vaccine. Photo: University of Oxford via AP
Questions remain surrounding Oxford vaccine trial pause
By: Dallas Bastian
September 16, 2020
Scientists around the globe celebrated news the University of Oxford would restart the trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, but some called for more transparency surrounding the pause while others backed the decision to not detail the illness that prompted it.
