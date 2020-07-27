Positive outlook: Civic commitment key to thriving in uncertain times

I made the phone call to Belinda Robinson, acting UC vice-chancellor, from the airport in Iceland. “I’m thinking we might come early. What do you think?” The pause and the audible sigh of relief that followed told me all I needed to know. As the COVID-19 restrictions on international flights started to take hold across the globe, we moved flights forward with the help of the university and were lucky enough to make it onto the last scheduled Qantas flight from London to Sydney. Then onwards to Canberra for two weeks of self-isolation generously supported by colleagues at the university from a quarantine distance, with supplies of books, food and all the necessary basics.