Time for an integrated tertiary education system

A series of government reviews over the past year highlights why it’s no longer appropriate to look at tertiary education as a binary choice for students, presented as a choice between undertaking study in the higher education sector or the vocational education and training (VET) sector. Similarly, it’s no longer appropriate that it be viewed from a hierarchical viewpoint, in which higher education – as is implied by its very name – sits at the top. Reform is warranted, but it’s an enormous task.