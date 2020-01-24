Protesters march through the streets of Sydney in an "Invasion Day" rally on January 26, 2019. Picture: Farooq Khan/AFP
Keep the date but acknowledge the mourning: Indigenous academic on Australia Day
By: Wade Zaglas
January 24, 2020
An Indigenous academic has argued that changing the date of Australia Day will not address the deep-seated feelings of loss and sadness that accompany it for many of Australia’s original inhabitants.
