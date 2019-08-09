Top Stories
Home | News | La Trobe honour for Bollywood star
Shah Rukh Khan speaking at a media event in Melbourne. Photo: Julian Smith, AAP.

La Trobe honour for Bollywood star

By: AAP in News, Top Stories August 9, 2019 0

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be given an honorary doctorate from a Victorian university in front of thousands of fans.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2019 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.