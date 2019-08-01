Incoming chancellor Julie Bishop. Photo: ANU Bishop announced as next ANU chancellor By: Dallas Bastian in News, Top Stories August 1, 2019 0 Julie Bishop will become the first female chancellor of Australian National University, it has been announced. Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial. Username: Password: Sign up for a 4 week FREE TrialForgot Password? Remember Me Get the news delivered straight to your inbox Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now