Top Stories
Home | News | Bishop announced as next ANU chancellor
Incoming chancellor Julie Bishop. Photo: ANU

Bishop announced as next ANU chancellor

By: Dallas Bastian in News, Top Stories August 1, 2019 0

Julie Bishop will become the first female chancellor of Australian National University, it has been announced.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2019 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.