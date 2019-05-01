Jobs after a PhD: report breaks down top employers, major hurdles

Around half of Australian PhD students want to work in business and employers are keen to hire them – so why are they still facing hurdles to landing such a job?

Released by Australian Mathematical Sciences Institute (AMSI) and CSIRO Data61, a new report has unpacked that issue.

The research team conducted a national survey of PhD students at Australian universities and analysed employment patterns of PhD graduates through LinkedIn profiles.

The number of PhD completions has risen from 4000 to 10,000 annually since 2001 while industry demand is growing for specialist research capability, said AMSI policy officer Dr Maaike Wienk.

This steep rise in PhD graduation, along with growing demand in the private and public sectors for innovative capability, mean that universities are no longer the only career option and have not been able to employ all graduates since the 90s, the authors of the report said.

“Some evidence seems to point to a problematic job market for PhD graduates and difficulties in securing employment after graduation,” they wrote. “However, there is significant demand in the private and public sector for people with deep knowledge and sound research and analytical skills.

“If there is a gap that needs bridging, it could be a lack of understanding on the part of employers outside academia of the value of engaging a PhD scholar or graduate to meet these needs.”

Just over half (51 percent) of current Australian PhD students who responded to the team’s survey said they hope to leave academia and work in business or the public sector after graduating.

So, where are they likely to be employed? AMSI and Data61 found the Australian business sectors that employ the most PhDs are banking, finance and insurance, followed by mining, oil and energy, and the medical and pharmaceutical industry.

Among the top 50 PhD employers in the business sector are some of the largest companies in Australia, like the ‘big four’ banks, and Australian branches of multinational companies.

In the public sector, state and federal government is a prominent PhD employer – helped by knowledge‑intensive agencies like the Australian Bureau of Statistics, Geoscience Australia and the Bureau of Meteorology – as is the hospital and health care sector. Coupled with the medical and pharmaceutical industry in the business sector, it employs the most PhD holders outside of academia.

Data61’s Professor Paul McCarthy said there are also significant opportunities ahead for PhDs within young, global start-ups and innovative Australian employers like Canva, Seeing Machines and SafetyCulture.

“Our project also unearthed environmental goods and services and media services and technology as emerging sectors with high-growth firms employing PhD graduates,” said McCarthy.

The researchers said that even though in theory there is interest from both research graduates and industry to engage with each other, in practice there are still hurdles to face.

“There is the often‑reported reluctance from graduates to seek work outside academia, or their difficulties in finding employment after graduation,” they wrote.

“Newly graduated PhD degree holders might not be sufficiently aware of the skills they can bring to a commercial environment, and what additional training they might need to make them attractive to prospective employers.

“On the other hand, some businesses are hesitant to hire PhD graduates even if they are looking for employees who have deep analytical skills and the ability to tackle complex challenges.”

The authors pointed to internships as a potential way forward for PhD holders.

“A very important benefit of an internship is learning to identify one’s transferable skills,” they said. “There are plenty of jobs requiring advanced research skills if one knows where and how to look.”