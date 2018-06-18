New medical guidelines for transgender youth

They may constitute only approximately 1.2 per cent of the population, but until recently, transgender individuals have been excluded from society. In a 2015 speech, former Human Rights Commissioner Tim Wilson said that of LGBTQI people, “…the lingering and most extensive discrimination is faced by transgender Australians”. Only a year and a half ago, South Australia became the first state to remove the surgery requirement for a change of sex on birth certificates, while Queensland made this change just last week.