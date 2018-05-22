On the move – April

WSU renews Glover’s term

Western Sydney University board members have unanimously voted to renew Professor Barney Glover’s term as vice-chancellor and president. Glover joined the university in 2014, and will now remain in the roles until December 2023. WSU chancellor Professor Peter Shergold said the board fully acknowledged Glover’s “strong leadership” over the past four years.

“This has been a period during which the higher education sector has experienced significant volatility and policy uncertainty,” he said. “Professor Glover has successfully navigated the university through this complex environment, while maintaining a clear focus on quality outcomes in teaching, research, and service to our students.”