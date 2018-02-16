Opinion: I co-created Consent Matters. This is why it works

Consent about sexual intimacy is a topic that pervades public debate at the moment. It stirs up strong feelings and opens up important conversations about sexual behavior as we seek to create opportunities for meaningful, healthy, and desired sexual relationships for ourselves as well as to ensure them for others. This is especially true amongst the student population, where the university experience offers the opportunity to explore issues of sexual identity and expression, among others. In this environment, complexities around consent and what it means, as well as instances of sexual assault, are prevalent.