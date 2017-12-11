Why entrepreneurs disregard universities

Australia ranks last among OECD countries on small to medium businesses collaborating with universities – a finding elucidated by the Office of the Chief Economist in the 2017 Australian Innovation System Report. Given only around eight per cent of businesses cited a lack of access to knowledge or technology as an innovation barrier, the report suggests that “either [these businesses] do not perceive [such collaboration] is beneficial to them or they are simply unaware of how such collaboration might improve their business performance…”