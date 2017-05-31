Go8 singled out for a $200 million boost

Top Stories
By: Loren Smith May 31, 2017

Disrupt or die seems to be the latest business mantra, and universities are on board. Specifically, the Group of Eight (Go8) universities have welcomed a landmark $200 million investment by UK-based IP Group, a leading intellectual property commercialisation company. The funds are earmarked for research into areas like digital medicine, new medical therapies and quantum computing, that can help steer disruptive companies to profit.

