How modern HR tools are helping higher education adapt

As budget cuts continue to ripple across the education sector, many institutions are being forced to reassess how they manage their workforce. From widespread restructures to heavier workloads, staff are feeling the strain.

Some academics are now working the equivalent of nine-hour days, 365 days a year. At the same time, some institutions are making difficult staffing decisions in response to multi-million dollar funding gaps.

These pressures are compounding existing workforce challenges. Human resource (HR) and payroll teams are navigating complex employment arrangements, evolving compliance requirements, and increasing scrutiny around underpayment.

Without the right systems in place, even minor errors can have significant consequences.

The limitations of outdated systems

For many universities and TAFEs, HR and payroll systems haven’t kept pace with the realities of modern education. What may have once worked for a more stable, less fragmented workforce is now creating unnecessary complexity.

When systems aren’t integrated, data is difficult to reconcile and even harder to act on. Payroll teams are left cross-checking spreadsheets, while HR teams struggle to track performance, training, and entitlements across multiple roles and contracts.

Manual processes create more room for error, and a lack of visibility makes it harder to ensure compliance. According to McKinsey, automating finance processes can free up 30 to 40 per cent of a team’s capacity.

Disparate platforms also limit the experience for staff. Employees struggle to access their information, update details, or understand how their workload impacts their pay and entitlements. In a climate where staff are already stretched, that lack of clarity can further impact morale and retention.

A smarter approach to HR and payroll

Education providers are turning to integrated enterprise resource planning (ERP) software to automate tasks like timesheet management, onboarding, and performance tracking, thereby freeing up teams to focus on more strategic work.

We have identified eight benefits of an integrated HR and payroll solution. Payroll becomes more accurate, compliance becomes easier to manage, and leaders gain clearer insights into workforce trends.

How institutions are making it work

While workforce challenges persist across the sector, some institutions are proving that the right technology can deliver meaningful change.

Instead of relying on fragmented systems, organisations like GOTAFE and Victoria University have shown how ERP software, like TechnologyOne’s, can play a critical role in improving payroll accuracy, streamlining HR tasks, and boosting overall efficiency and decision-making.

These are just two recent TechnologyOne success stories among many, but their experiences reflect a broader shift happening across the sector. More institutions are recognising the value of embracing ERP software that can grow with them.

How GOTAFE transformed payroll and people management

We recently saw this shift in action at GOTAFE, which replaced its ageing payroll system with TechnologyOne’s modern enterprise software.

By moving to our Human Resources & Payroll product, GOTAFE was able to unify its systems and reduce its reliance on manual processes. Staff could manage leave and payslips through self-service tools, while HR teams gained real-time insights into workforce activity and performance.

The improvements were significant. Contract generation dropped from four days to five minutes. Workforce reports that once took weeks could now be produced in two days. These changes helped the organisation make faster, more informed decisions and improve the employee experience.

Importantly, the shift was also cultural. GOTAFE moved away from customising the platform to match legacy processes, instead adopting standard functionality to unlock ongoing improvements.

The result is a more agile, data-driven workforce environment that supports both staff needs and strategic planning.

Read more about the GOTAFE story here.

Victoria University improves student experience

Victoria University recently completed a major digital transformation, replacing legacy platforms with a single enterprise solution with TechnologyOne’s OneEducation. While the project was initially focused on improving the student experience, the impact on staff productivity, reporting, and decision-making has been just as significant.

Before the shift, the university was operating across a patchwork of disconnected systems. Frequent outages and manual workarounds meant that staff were spending more time managing technology than using it effectively. Reporting was cumbersome, making it difficult to generate insights or respond to changes with confidence.

By unifying core systems across student management, finance, and scheduling, Victoria University has created a more connected environment for both staff and students. Manual tasks have been replaced with automated workflows. Reporting is no longer a reactive process but an embedded part of everyday decision-making.

Overall, the university fixed nearly 180 pain points. The result is a more agile workforce environment where time is spent on higher-value work and institutional knowledge is easier to share and act on.

You can find out more about Victoria University's transformation here.

Embrace the future of education software

From shifting compliance requirements to the increasing complexity of workforce management, legacy systems are no longer equipped to support long-term success.

Modern enterprise platforms are changing that. In an environment where every hour counts, the ability to streamline tasks and remove administrative roadblocks makes a real difference.

The next generation of education software is already here. Institutions that embrace it will be better positioned to support their people, respond to challenges, and plan with confidence.

