Top Stories
Home | Industry & Research | Trump: Aus research must disclose vaccine, transgender, DEI or China ties
US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House. Picture: Mandel Ngan

Trump: Aus research must disclose vaccine, transgender, DEI or China ties

By: Erin Morley in Industry & Research, Research Funding, Research News, Top Stories March 17, 2025 0

Australian researchers who receive United States funding have been asked to disclose links to China and whether they agree with US President Donald Trump's "two sexes" executive order.

Please login below to view content or subscribe now.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2025 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue