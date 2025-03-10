HEDx Podcast: Head of AI at Macquarie uni – Episode 158

Top Stories
By: Martin Betts in Podcasts, Radio+TV March 10, 2025 0

Phil Laufenberg is the Head of Artificial Intelligence (AI) at Macquarie University. His experience varies from tech-startups to executive responsibilities in public universities across three continents.

His vision is for AI-enabled universities that accelerate accessible education for all, and sees that one way to do that is through universities partnering with tech companies.

Read more:

