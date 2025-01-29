HEDx Podcast: Professor Genevieve Bell on AI – Episode 151

Professor Genevieve Bell is vice-chancellor and president of the Australian National University.
In this episode, she reflects on her journey as a scientist, engineer and humanist in the United States and Australia. The professor shares lessons learned in Silicon Valley and leading Australia's national university.
Professor Bell also identifies short term challenges and the long term trajectory of higher education, specifically in relation to technology and AI.
