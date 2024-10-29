Transforming higher education: SMS and AI integration reduces costs and enhances learning

The landscape of higher education is evolving rapidly, with technology playing a pivotal role in enhancing learning experiences, streamlining operations, and meeting the demands of today’s learners.

In an exciting development for education providers, Meshed Group, a leading provider of Student Management Systems (SMS), has partnered with OpenLearning, an AI-powered Learning Management System (LMS), to offer a unified solution that promises to reshape the future of higher education.

A unified EdTech solution for higher education

Higher education institutions have long faced the challenge of managing complex systems for student administration and learning management, often dealing with disconnected platforms that create inefficiencies and disrupt user experiences. The partnership between Meshed Group and OpenLearning addresses this gap by integrating their powerful systems into a seamless, end-to-end solution.

Meshed Group’s robust SMS, Meshed Higher-Ed, used by one in three Australian private higher education providers, is known for its comprehensive features in student administration, course management, compliance, and reporting.

It is now deeply integrated with OpenLearning’s LMS, recognised for its focus on project-based learning, engagement, and community building. This allows for seamless data flow and shared functionalities across both platforms, creating a more connected and efficient environment for administrators, educators, and students alike.

Benefits of the integration

The integration reflects updates on student progress, attendance, and academic performance, eliminating silos between student administration and learning delivery, fostering a more responsive and informed approach to student support.

OpenLearning takes course development to the next level with its AI Assistant and Course Builder, designed specifically for educators to rapidly develop accredited and non-accredited courses, including micro-credentials and blended learning. With the AI Course Builder, educators can generate entire courses with ease by selecting their preferred educational approaches and frameworks.

From crafting course objectives to structuring learning outcomes based on taxonomies like Bloom’s and SOLO, educators maintain full control while leveraging the AI’s ability to accelerate the process. Module topics and content pages can be built using established frameworks such as the ADDIE model and inquiry-based learning, ensuring that courses are pedagogically sound.

Meshed Group's integration with OpenLearning enhances student engagement through features like integrated assessments, real-time feedback, and learning analytics, allowing institutions to gain insights into student progress and provide timely support for better outcomes.

This partnership empowers institutions with advanced reporting and analytics capabilities, giving real-time access to critical data on performance and course completion, enabling data-driven decisions. Compliance and reporting processes are also simplified, as Meshed’s built-in tools seamlessly integrate with learning data, ensuring streamlined compliance with regulatory bodies.

Driving innovation in the higher education sector

The Meshed-OpenLearning integration is a game-changer for institutions looking to lead in educational innovation. OpenLearning’s AI Assistant, tailored for higher education, enables institutions to deliver highly adaptive, scalable, and personalised learning experiences, and adapt content and teaching methods to curriculum demands or industry trends.

OpenLearning’s upcoming AI-powered facilitation tools will transform online classrooms by offering real-time feedback and fostering discussions, allowing educators to focus on deeper engagement and mentorship. This feature enhances learning and supports a sustainable teaching model, especially in large cohorts or hybrid environments.

What this means for education providers

Higher education providers that adopt this unified solution can expect improved efficiency, better student engagement, and a more cohesive educational experience. The integrated SMS-LMS solution reduces the need for manually transferring data between different systems, minimises data duplication, and provides a holistic view of each student’s academic journey, all while being scalable to meet the needs of institutions of any size.

As higher education continues to embrace digital transformation, partnerships like that between Meshed Group and OpenLearning are crucial for supporting institutions in navigating the complexities of modern education delivery. Now, education providers are better equipped to meet the challenges of today’s learners and stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving sector.

This transformative partnership signals a new era for higher education, driving down administrative costs and enhancing learner success across the board.