HEDx Podcast: How diverse is our tertiary education sector? – Episode 137

HEDx Podcast: How diverse is our tertiary education sector? – Episode 137

By: Martin Betts in Features, Industry & Research, Podcasts, Radio+TV, Top Stories September 25, 2024 0

Sam Jacob, the chief executive of Australia's leading creative industries college, Collart in Melbourne, joins Martin Betts on HEDx this week to explain how they achieve diversity at the tertiary education institution.

They make the case that a teacher-centric tertiary education system will achieve student-centric experiences, and that multiple-provider models in the sector is the best way to achieve this.

Martin is also joined by guest co-commentator Professor Christy Collis, president-elect of the Higher Education Research and Development Society of Australasia (HERDSA).

