Exploring Australia’s higher education ambitions

The Australian Universities Accord offers an ambitious new vision for the country’s higher education sector. Published on 25 February 2024, it includes recommendations for improving higher education in Australia, such as achieving greater participation parity among different population groups and bridging the widening skills gap in the country.

A new white paper, Reimagining Participation: Building a Dynamic Higher Education System in Australia, produced by THE World Universities Insights, explores different ways to achieve this goal.

“The Accord is important because it ensures that higher education is on track and aligned to meet the skills that Australia is looking for,” says Amanda Fritz, director of education, innovation and enterprise at the University of Western Australia.

“It’s not just about knowing where you are today or tomorrow or next year – it’s future-focused on the next five or 10 years.”

The Accord specifies that the objective of Australia’s tertiary education system must be to underpin an equitable and resilient democracy, drive economic and social development and promote environmental sustainability.

Jobs and Skills Australia, which is the government’s national advisory body for identifying skills needs and promoting workforce development, projects that over the next decade, more than 90 per cent of new jobs will require post-school qualifications – a requirement that the current system is not equipped to meet.

This sponsored supplement was produced by THE World Universities Insights Limited to a brief agreed with Anthology. Paid for by Anthology. All editorial content commissioned by THE.