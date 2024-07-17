“Future focused identity:” Logo for new Adelaide University

Branding for the new Adelaide University – a merger of the University of Adelaide and University of South Australia – was revealed at the Adelaide Convention Centre by its co-vice-chancellors, Peter Høj and David Lloyd, on Monday.

The logo is tilted forward to convey momentum, echoing the angles of the Adelaide Festival Centre, with trademarked ‘North Terrace Purple’ colouring part of the branding, said to represent optimism.

The new branding was designed in partnership with international marketing firm Lippincott, which has recently had a hand in new branding for global companies Nokia and Starbucks.

Adelaide-based agency Fuller Communications also had a hand in brand strategy and visual brand elements, including the logo, while research agency Fiftyfive5 undertook market testing, such as consultation with current students.

“[This] was about far more than logo design. It also included developing the brand strategy and a brand framework to allow the Adelaide University brand to engage powerfully and consistently across a wide range of executions,” an Adelaide University spokesperson said.

“As expected for this type of project, there was extensive consultation over several months.”

Adelaide University has promised a “future-focused identity” with an initial suite of about 200 coursework programs covering all the major disciplines currently available at both institutions.

The vice chancellors said it will offer 300 programs when it opens in 2026, opening enrolments to domestic students from August 2025.

The new institution’s brand was described as a “bold visual identity”, which Professor Hoj and Professor Lloyd said conveyed a “cutting-edge institution”.

Adelaide University co-vice-chancellors Professor Peter Høj (left) and Professor David Lloyd (right) with students. Picture: NCA Newswire/Tom Huntley

“I thought the enthusiasm in the room was more than we could have hoped for,” Prof Hoj said following the launch.

“There will be people coming out saying I don’t like this, it’s too modern, it’s too far away from what I would’ve liked, but I think it went pretty well.”

The leaders said an Aboriginal name for the institution was included in its founding legislation – an Australian first – and would be unveiled “in due course”.

The new set of programs on the institution’s website particularly aligned with international student interest, they said, with further programs to be released.

Expressions of interest are currently open for international students with the university targeting markets in countries such as China, India, Kenya and Vietnam.

These will include domestic offerings, regional study options and research degrees.

The institutional leaders said the university aims to be in the top five nationally for student experience, with a unique curriculum to cater to learners from all backgrounds.

Acting Premier Susan Close said the new university would be “more than the sum of its two parts”.

“It will transform education, research and innovation outcomes in our state and will boost economic opportunities,” Dr Close said.

By 2034, Adelaide University is expected to bring in an estimated additional $500m per year to the South Australian economy, educate more than 70,000 students and create an additional 1200 jobs.

The unprecedented deal to explore the possibility of a merger between the two universities was inked in late 2022.

By July last year, following a feasibility study, the new institution was given the green light.

Both the University of Adelaide and the University of South Australia have committed to no compulsory redundancies or retrenchments as a result of the merge ahead of its expected January 2026 opening, or for 18 months after that.