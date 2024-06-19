NT International Education Minister Joel Bowden (back left) and CDU vice-chancellor Scott Bowman announce an initial agreement to build student accommodation in the Darwin CBD earlier in June. Picture: NCA Newswire/Pema Tamang Pakhrin
New Charles Darwin University campus set to open before student accom built
By: NCA Newswire
in Policy & Reform, Politics, Top Stories
June 19, 2024
It could take another two years before student accommodation in the Northern Territory is ready for Charles Darwin University students while its new city campus is being prepared to open at the end of this year.
