Top Stories
Home | News | UniSA reintroduces mask mandate
Rising cases of Omicron sub variants across Australia have seen health authorities recommend the use of face masks indoors. Picture: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

UniSA reintroduces mask mandate

By: Eleanor Campbell in News, Top Stories August 3, 2022 0

The University of South Australia has reintroduced mask mandates on campus and has recommended online learning in efforts to curb the spread of the third Omicron wave.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2022 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue