Shanghai Rankings 2022: Australia leads in nursing, hospitality and mining

Australian universities have shone in the latest Shanghai Rankings, with UNSW maintaining its run of having the highest number of academic disciplines ranked worldwide.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Australian universities have shone in the latest Shanghai Rankings, with UNSW maintaining its run of having the highest number of academic disciplines ranked worldwide.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.