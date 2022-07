A new law would see some students only able to transfer courses if “the [Home Affairs] Minister is satisfied that there is not an unreasonable risk of an unwanted transfer of critical technology”. Picture: Andrew Henshaw/NewsWire.

Govt tweaks ministerial sign-off rule for international students A new law requiring foreign postgraduate students to obtain ministerial approval before switching degrees has been amended by the Albanese government. Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial. Membership Login Username or Email:

Password:

signup now | forgot password? Remember Me