Top Stories
Home | News | Flinders research unravels key driver of Alzheimer’s disease

Flinders research unravels key driver of Alzheimer’s disease

By: Eleanor Campbell in News, News, Top Stories July 13, 2022 0

A new Flinders University study has shown how a protein called tau, a critical factor in the development of Alzheimer’s disease, turns from normal to a disease state.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2022 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.

Continue