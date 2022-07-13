Flinders research unravels key driver of Alzheimer’s disease

A new Flinders University study has shown how a protein called tau, a critical factor in the development of Alzheimer’s disease, turns from normal to a disease state.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
A new Flinders University study has shown how a protein called tau, a critical factor in the development of Alzheimer’s disease, turns from normal to a disease state.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
To continue onto Campus Review, please select your institution.