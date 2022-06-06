Why changing your mind is good for you: podcast

Changing your mind increases your chances of success, a new study from the University of Queensland reveals, yet people seldom do so.

According to the researchers, people tend to change their mind to correct an error they made.

"If you have some awareness that your first choice was wrong then you are more likely to change your mind; in doing this, chances of success are higher than if you stick with your original choice," study author Dragan Rangelov told Campus Review.

"You need to take into account if changing your mind is important, do you have reasons to change your mind, and is it worth your time?," he added.

Rangelov believes that the act of thinking about changing your mind already improves the outcomes.

He joined Campus Review to discuss the benefit of changing your mind and how can this play a role in an academic career and everyday life.