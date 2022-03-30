HEDx podcast – Being fearless in the unnoticed middle order, episode 47

Professor Colin Stirling, vice chancellor of Flinders University in Adelaide, outlines the positioning of Flinders to Be Fearless in its focus on combining world-class research with student success through new physical infrastructure.

In this podcast he responds to the renewed prospect of SA university mergers following the election of Premier Malinauskas, and he explains an approach to differentiating in the increasingly regulated, publicly funded landscape where being fearless is a way to become noticed.