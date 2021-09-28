If humans did not exist would there be arithmetic, the ‘Big Bang’ or dinosaurs? Opinion

June 2021 was the 41st anniversary to the month of the publication of the article ‘Extraterrestrial cause for the Cretaceous-Tertiary Extinction’ (main authors Louis and Walter Alvarez) in the Journal Science (1980) 208 (448) pages 1095-1108 which, in effect, proposed that a bolide, asteroid or comet (scientists have different views as to the exact nature of the massive 'rock' so to speak) that hit the Earth 65 million to 66 million years ago led to the eventual extinction of the dinosaurs (that is discounting the fact that birds are supposedly the descendants, so to speak, of the dinosaurs).