How universities can combat increasing cybersecurity threats: opinion

Australian universities are facing ongoing pressure from cyber attackers who have been emboldened by COVID-19 disruptions and attracted to the increasingly digital nature of learning and research. Universities store highly valuable information about students as well as data regarding research projects that can, in the wrong hands, deliver an economic, political or military advantage to competitors and foreign states. Against this backdrop, universities are facing increasing complexity around cybersecurity as well as stretched resources, making it difficult to ensure adequate protection.
