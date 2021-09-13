Top Stories
Home | Opinion | How universities can combat increasing cybersecurity threats: opinion

How universities can combat increasing cybersecurity threats: opinion

By: Jon McGettigan in Opinion, Technology, Top Stories September 13, 2021 0

Australian universities are facing ongoing pressure from cyber attackers who have been emboldened by COVID-19 disruptions and attracted to the increasingly digital nature of learning and research. Universities store highly valuable information about students as well as data regarding research projects that can, in the wrong hands, deliver an economic, political or military advantage to competitors and foreign states. Against this backdrop, universities are facing increasing complexity around cybersecurity as well as stretched resources, making it difficult to ensure adequate protection.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2021 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.