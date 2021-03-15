An article titled "F*** You: Uyghur protestors rally against appointment of University of Adelaide's new VC" published on 8 February 2021 included a number of false and defamatory statements made by protestors and directed at the appointment of Professor Peter Høj by The University of Adelaide.

Campus Review has removed the article from its website and apologises to Professor Høj and The University of Adelaide for any hurt, embarrassment or harm caused by the publication of the article. Campus Review has undertaken that the article will not be republished in any form.