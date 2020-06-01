Top Stories
Home | Radio+TV | News | ‘Drowning in red tape’: Peak body for independent sector calls for alignment
ITECA sent a letter to Minister for Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business Michaelia Cash about the issue. Photo: Lukas Coch/AAP.

‘Drowning in red tape’: Peak body for independent sector calls for alignment

By: Wade Zaglas in News, Top Stories June 1, 2020 0

The two regulators of Australia’s higher education sector and vocational education, skills and training sector are being urged to limit bureaucratic red tape and align their regulatory standards.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2020 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.