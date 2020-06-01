ITECA sent a letter to Minister for Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business Michaelia Cash about the issue. Photo: Lukas Coch/AAP.
‘Drowning in red tape’: Peak body for independent sector calls for alignment
By: Wade Zaglas
in News, Top Stories
June 1, 2020
The two regulators of Australia’s higher education sector and vocational education, skills and training sector are being urged to limit bureaucratic red tape and align their regulatory standards.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Membership Login