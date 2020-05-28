Top Stories
Home | On Campus | On the move | April
Profesor Stephan Riek. Photo: supplied.

On the move | April

By: Kate Prendergast in On Campus, On the Move, Top Stories May 28, 2020 0

ALWAYS SUNNY
He’s exceptionally good at getting grants ($7.5m), publishing research papers (100+) and seeing candidates achieve higher degrees (4500 during his time as deputy dean of UQ’s Graduate School). USC Australia is lucky indeed to have Professor Stephan Riek as their new dean of graduate research. A world-leader in human movement and motor neuroscience research, Riek’s had previous roles as co-director of the UQ Centre for Exercise and Healthy Brain Ageing and founding director of the Centre for Sensorimotor Performance. “A key focus will be on continuing to grow USC’s Higher Degree Research program through building partnerships,” Riek said, “with an emphasis on outstanding student experience and support for adviser development.”

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2020 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.