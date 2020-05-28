On the move | April

ALWAYS SUNNY

He’s exceptionally good at getting grants ($7.5m), publishing research papers (100+) and seeing candidates achieve higher degrees (4500 during his time as deputy dean of UQ’s Graduate School). USC Australia is lucky indeed to have Professor Stephan Riek as their new dean of graduate research. A world-leader in human movement and motor neuroscience research, Riek’s had previous roles as co-director of the UQ Centre for Exercise and Healthy Brain Ageing and founding director of the Centre for Sensorimotor Performance. “A key focus will be on continuing to grow USC’s Higher Degree Research program through building partnerships,” Riek said, “with an emphasis on outstanding student experience and support for adviser development.”