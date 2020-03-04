Top Stories
Home | Industry & Research | Uni research reveals opioid prescriptions doubled over the last 24 years

Uni research reveals opioid prescriptions doubled over the last 24 years

By: Conor Burke in Industry & Research, News, Top Stories March 4, 2020 0

New research has found that opioid prescriptions for non-cancer related pain has doubled over the last 24 years.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2020 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.