You gotta learn a living

There’s a lot of excitable talk frothing around the unsettled nature of modern work. We are by now acutely aware that young graduates of various disciplines don’t march down a single corridor into a well-defined and well-mapped job future. Instead, their careers are a maze of options and challenges, with some of the twists impossible to anticipate. People hop between roles, swing on the monkey bars of opportunity, juggle hobbies and at-home lives, and find themselves in fields that perhaps didn’t even exist a few years before.